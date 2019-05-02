During the early morning hours of May 2, 2019, Redding Police Officer B. Odell attempted to stop a Dodge pickup in the area of Sonoma Street at Waldon Street in downtown Redding for expired registration. The driver, later positively identified as Clayton Rhoads, 35 years of age of Redding, refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

Rhoads ran several stop signs before finding his way to southbound State Route 273 where he then increased his speeds to 80 mph. Rhoads then made an abrupt turn just north of Buenaventura Avenue toward the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. Rhoads became stuck in the rocks near the tracks and then ran from the vehicle. A Taser was deployed and used. It worked as designed and Rhoads was taken into custody without injury.

Rhoads was found to have absconded from parole and had a warrant out for his arrest. Rhoads was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary medical clearance due to the use of the Taser. Rhoads was then booked into the Shasta County Jail for felony evading, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and the warrant. The owner of the pickup has not been identified and it was determined that both plates that were attached to the pickup belonged to other vehicles.