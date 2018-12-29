On December 28, 2018 at 1:35 p.m., Officers with the Redding Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, near the intersection of Barbara Rd and Benton Dr., in the City of Redding.

The vehicle pulled over, and the passenger fled on foot. The driver later identified as Sara Ault, 24 years of Redding, stayed in the vehicle and was detained.

Additional officers with the Redding Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol fixed wing aircraft, responded to the location to assist in locating the passenger of the vehicle. During the search, a male subject matching the description of the passenger was observed running in the area of North Market St. and Benton Dr. Kenneth Edwards, 28 years of Redding, was detained and identified as the passenger of the vehicle.

Edwards was wanted by the Redding Police Department, after he fled from a stolen vehicle in the area of Eureka Way and Rose Ave, on December 26, 2018. During this incident, Edwards was not located. However, an assault-style rifle, as well as ammunition was located inside of the stolen vehicle. Edwards is a convicted felon, and on Post Release Community Supervision for possession of a dirk or dagger.

Edwards was arrested today for felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person possessing ammunition, possession of a stolen vehicle, violation of Post Release Community Supervision, and resisting arrest. Ault was arrested for three outstanding warrants for her arrest, delaying an investigation, accessory after the fact, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools.

Both Edwards and Ault were booked into the Shasta County Jail.