With 686 participants from 29 different workplaces throughout Shasta County, the results were astonishing. The Walktober Challenge influenced the health of employees in Shasta County by encouraging participants to be more active. With total steps reaching an estimated 93,966 miles, Walktober participants took enough steps to walk across the earth more than 3.5 times.

Dignity Health Connected Living, which promotes healthy socialization and continued community involvement for seniors, was one of this year’s Walktober’s participants. “The Walktober Challenge created a new opportunity for seniors and employees to explore something new and easy,” said Christine Haggard, Project Coordinator at Dignity Health Connected Living. “When you’re aware of doing something good, you want to do more. Walktober has more than just physical health benefits. It also incorporates mental well-being. When you’re younger, you have more opportunities to be engaged in both physical and social activities, allowing you to have that stronger competitive drive. Walktober really kick-started regular healthy habits by creating an opportunity to see the benefits and value of just getting outside and walking.”

Healthy Shasta’s Health Works group organized the Walktober Challenge to encourage participants to move more and sit less. The challenge targeted individuals, coworkers, family and friends to be more active, but specifically at work. The challenge aimed to engage employees in becoming healthier, happier and more energetic at work with a purpose to encourage healthier lifestyle behaviors. Overall, evidence demonstrates that compared to less active adults, people who are more active have lower rates of coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

Redding Rancheria and Shasta Mosquito Vector Control District took first place in the challenge for the large and small workplace. Both will receive a traveling trophy and a bike blender smoothie party for their participants. Six other participants were randomly selected for prizes that included a YMCA personal trainer session, Whiskeytown yearly pass, Fit Bit, Shasta Caverns Adult Year Pass, Urban Retreat Gift Card and Headwaters Adventure Kayak Rental. The Walktober Challenge returns in October 2018.

The Walktober Challenge is organized by Healthy Shasta’s Health Works group, a network of partners that foster a supportive work environment that encourages healthy lifestyles.