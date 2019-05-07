See a porcupine up close and personal or marvel as an owl flies inches from your head at Turtle Bay Exploration Park’s Walk on the Wild Side Animal Show, returning to the outdoor amphitheater on May 11, 2019.

This fun-filled educational wildlife show gives guests a look at the natural behaviors of some of Turtle Bay’s most beloved animals, including Sweet Pea the skunk, Spike the porcupine, Cricket the Barn Owl and many more, including new animals never before seen in the show.

The Walk on the Wild Side Animal Show runs Tuesday through Sunday at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m, May 11 through August 18, with special Memorial Day shows on Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The summer season will end with limited shows on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., August 24 through September 1, with special Labor Day shows on Monday, September 2, at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Show attendees are encouraged to arrive early for best seating. The Walk on the Wild Side Animal Show is presented by Hemsted’s Moving & Storage. Access is free for Turtle Bay Members or included with Park admission ($12-16). Learn more at turtlebay.org<http://turtlebay .org>.

About Turtle Bay Exploration Park Animal Programs

Turtle Bay Exploration Park’s Animal Programs inspire, create connections and foster appreciation for the diversity and magnificence of wildlife through conservation, education and entertainment. Paul Bunyan’s Forest Camps exhibits wild animals, many of which have been rescued and would not survive if released. You can find over 64 different species of animals at the Park, with many of them on display year-round.

About Turtle Bay Exploration Park – Redding, CA

Turtle Bay Exploration Park is a fun, non-profit 300-acre gathering place featuring the Sundial Bridge, a museum, forestry & wildlife center, arboretum and botanical gardens. The organization’s mission is to inspire wonder, exploration, and appreciation of our world.