Volunteers are welcome to help clean up public lands along the Clear Creek Greenway south of Redding, when the Bureau of Land Management and its partners celebrate National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 29.

The BLM, Horsetown Clear Creek Preserve and the Western Shasta Resource Conservation District are organizing the event.

“We value our partnerships with Redding area agencies and organizations and the support of volunteers in the annual observance of National Public Lands Day,” said BLM Redding Field Manager Jennifer Mata. “Partnerships and inclusion are vital to sustaining public lands for quality of life and livelihoods.”

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Horsetown Clear Creek Preserve Trailhead on Clear Creek Road about seven miles west of the junction with California State Route 273. Work teams will clean up trash and debris, remove graffiti from boulders, repair hiking trails, replace damaged signs and remove invasive weeds. A barbecue lunch will follow the workday at 2 p.m.

The BLM will provide tools, gloves and eye protection. Volunteers should wear clothes suitable for outdoor work, including sturdy closed-toed shoes. Hats and sunscreen are strongly recommended.

Anyone interested can sign up by calling the BLM Redding Field Office, 530-224-2100.

National Public Lands Day, now in its 25th year, is the nation’s largest single-day event focused on improving public lands. Organized by the National Environmental Education Foundation, the event provides opportunities for people to celebrate their public lands through volunteering.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $96 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2017. These activities supported more than 468,000 jobs.