Dear Editor;

I was so pleased with the first celebration, a parade with horses right down on

Deschutes, bells, lots of colorful lights….back in 1995…Through the decades Palo Cedro has been blessed by dedicated folk who are the behind the scenes and OK sometimes right out in front directing traffic or parking for some big-time local events. You know the ones. They consistently appear year after year because a group of folks put forth the required energy to make it so.

This year the Celebration is back in the heart of Palo Cedro at our Shopping Center.

There will be bonfires for warming oneself, many drink and food items offered by

merchants and vendors. The Cow Train from Hawes Ranch and the Magical Lit

Train by Nash Farms.

Entertainment will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Jimmy Bryant and more and the Tree Lighting

will be at 6:00 p.m. Gabrielsen has generously offered new lights for the tree this year.

After the parade, Santa will be available for You to take pictures with at Rite Aid so

bring your camera. Some merchants will be open with unique gifts for your holiday

shopping.

Look for the new brightly colored Christmas flags and the delightfully painted

windows by Maggie Andersen.

Parking will be available at Redding Christian and Chrysalis Schools on the Bishop

Quinn property where we all park for the Honey Bee Festival. Thank you, Rader

Construction for assisting in traffic directing.

We can look for some of our local non-profit community organizations having a

booth here for us to visit.

When we shop locally our money circulates at a local level benefiting many who live

right here. So come enjoy your local Country Christmas Celebration on December

1st 5 pm to 8 pm in the heart of Palo Cedro.

As always a hearty Thank You goes out to All of those rooted in our community and

this year are our committed Sponsors: Gabrielsen and Company, Shasta Gas,

Anderson Medical Clinic PC and Shasta Tank, Holiday Market, Tri Counties

Bank, Tread Tech Tire and Auto, Premier Auto Lube and Car Wash, Gagliardi

Realty, Ark Design Construction and Roofing, Rite Aid, PC Inn, Dollar Tree,

Cody Wallman Nor Cal Fly Fishing Guide, Gesundheit Clinic, Bruce Farrell DDS,

Larry Farrell DDS, Hair Country, Good Times Pizza and Things, Palo Cedro

Hardware, PCFarmers Insurance, Owens Pharmacy and Annie’s Styles and

Stitches, PC Gift Gallery, PC Eye Care, Consignment Corner, Blue Iris Quilt Shop,

Smith Chiropractic, PC Market, Sue Kossol, Kim Bradshaw, Shawna Bourque, Jim

Davis, Kelly Landry, Kim Burns, Lori Tessier and Sue Farrell.

Susan Bradfield—Palo Cedro