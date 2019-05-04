Volunteers are getting Camp McCumbers ready for summer and the board of volunteers could use your help! This is a volunteer event. Lunch and water will be provided.

If you want to spend the day in the beautiful wooded outdoors and help the Camp volunteers get it ready for the season they need you! Bring your family and friends, your work gloves, good sturdy shoes, long pants preferred and energy!

Come meet their new Camp Managers— Terri and Zenitta Retherford! They are so happy to have these two on their team.