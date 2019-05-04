Saturday, May 18, 20198:00 AM – 5:00 PMCamp McCumber – 35440 Deer Flat Rd, Shingletown
If you want to spend the day in the beautiful wooded outdoors and help the Camp volunteers get it ready for the season they need you! Bring your family and friends, your work gloves, good sturdy shoes, long pants preferred and energy!
Come meet their new Camp Managers— Terri and Zenitta Retherford! They are so happy to have these two on their team.
Things that need to get done:
Clean up winter debris, small branches, split wood, spread wood chips, fill in holes in the ground, clean and paint bathrooms, clean and paint cabins, remove old wasp traps, clean up BBQ area, sand and paint tables, clean up flag pole area, clean up and repair campfire area (sand and paint benches), sand all sitting spaces, hang camp signs, blow needles off roof, clean and organize generator room, and much more.
Camp McCumber is set in a rustic setting with all the modern services. We are 100% non-profit, run by a board of volunteers. The camp is located on 40 plus acres of wooded space. Camp McCumber is available for weddings, day use, meetings, retreats, camp groups, and family reunions.