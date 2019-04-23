On April 22, 2019, beautiful weather graced this year’s 19Annual Show and Shine sponsored by the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce. Converging at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel parking lot, vintage cars owners vied for the 18 beautiful trophies donated by local business members.Event goers were able to purchase to raffle tickets for the chance to win amazing prizes also donated by local business; enter the chance to win the 50/50 pot; and/or buy food from the Ortega Mexican food truck on site. The businesses that donated prizes to the prizes were: Palo Cedro Auto Parts, Goodtimes Pizza, Cedar Tree Restaurant, Holiday Market, S.N.A.P., Susan Bradfield, Les Schwab, Palo Cedro Garden Supply, East Valley Times and Stillwater Therapy CenterThis year’s lucky winner for Best of Show prize, sponsored by the Chamber went to Lisa Lavoie of Anderson for her 1955 Chevy 210 Sedan. And, the People’s Choice trophy sponsored by Palo Cedro Printing went again to Rick Kenny of Redding for his 1927 Bugatti T35, who also won the people’s favorite award last year.

Other Show and Shine trophy winners are:

Best Muscle Car award sponsored by Ortega’s Restaurant went to Ken McConnell of Anderson for his 1979 Chevy Corvette;

Best Convertible award sponsored by Louck’s Grading & Water Truck went to Mark Garcia of Palo Cedro for his 1957 Ford Thunderbird;

Best Coupe award sponsored by Axner Excavating went to Brett Bring of Mt. Shasta for his 1932 Ford Coup;

Best Custom Car award sponsored by Ark Design Construction, Inc went to Dennis Praegitzer of Palo Cedro for his 1949 Cadillac Convertible;

Best Custom Truck award sponsored by Anderson Walk-In Clinic went to David Armstrong of Bella Vista for his 1972 GMC K2500 4×4;

Fast and Furious award sponsored by Tread Tech Tire went to Joe Schuler of Palo Cedro for his 1968 Dodge Charger;

Biggest Investment award sponsored by Tri Counties Bank went to Debbie and Dan Pranausk for their 1959 Chevy Corvette;

Most Original Truck award sponsored by In & Out Beacon Gas went to Jay Rawitzer of Palo Cedro for his 1945 Ford 1 ½ ton;

Best Restoration award sponsored by Point S Tire went to Brian Bring of Red Bluff for his 1968 Chevy Camaro;

Best Chevy award sponsored by Palo Cedro Garden Supply went to Gene & Shara Cox of Palo Cedro for their 1963 Chevy C10 pickup;

Best Mustang award sponsored by Premier Oil Change went to Vicki Wilkinson of Palo Cedro for her 1967 Ford Mustang;

Best Off Road 4×4 award sponsored by Farmers Insurance went to David Armstrong of Bella Vista for his 1972 GMC K2500 4×4;

Craziest Car award sponsored by Goodtimes Pizza went to Larry Strawn of Redding for his 1931 Ford Model A;

Most Nostalgic Car award sponsored by Consignment Corner went to Jack Clay of Palo Cedro for his 1931 Ford Model A.

Best Paint Job award sponsored by Real Estate Group went to Rick Bryan of McKinleyville for his 1959 Chevy Vette; and

Rust and Horses awards sponsored by Palo Cedro Feed, Inc. went to Casey Sherer of Anderson for his 1929 Pontiac Sedan (Rat Rod)