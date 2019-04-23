Other Show and Shine trophy winners are:
Best Muscle Car award sponsored by Ortega’s Restaurant went to Ken McConnell of Anderson for his 1979 Chevy Corvette;
Best Convertible award sponsored by Louck’s Grading & Water Truck went to Mark Garcia of Palo Cedro for his 1957 Ford Thunderbird;
Best Coupe award sponsored by Axner Excavating went to Brett Bring of Mt. Shasta for his 1932 Ford Coup;
Best Custom Car award sponsored by Ark Design Construction, Inc went to Dennis Praegitzer of Palo Cedro for his 1949 Cadillac Convertible;
Best Custom Truck award sponsored by Anderson Walk-In Clinic went to David Armstrong of Bella Vista for his 1972 GMC K2500 4×4;
Fast and Furious award sponsored by Tread Tech Tire went to Joe Schuler of Palo Cedro for his 1968 Dodge Charger;
Biggest Investment award sponsored by Tri Counties Bank went to Debbie and Dan Pranausk for their 1959 Chevy Corvette;
Most Original Truck award sponsored by In & Out Beacon Gas went to Jay Rawitzer of Palo Cedro for his 1945 Ford 1 ½ ton;
Best Restoration award sponsored by Point S Tire went to Brian Bring of Red Bluff for his 1968 Chevy Camaro;
Best Chevy award sponsored by Palo Cedro Garden Supply went to Gene & Shara Cox of Palo Cedro for their 1963 Chevy C10 pickup;
Best Mustang award sponsored by Premier Oil Change went to Vicki Wilkinson of Palo Cedro for her 1967 Ford Mustang;
Best Off Road 4×4 award sponsored by Farmers Insurance went to David Armstrong of Bella Vista for his 1972 GMC K2500 4×4;
Craziest Car award sponsored by Goodtimes Pizza went to Larry Strawn of Redding for his 1931 Ford Model A;
Most Nostalgic Car award sponsored by Consignment Corner went to Jack Clay of Palo Cedro for his 1931 Ford Model A.
Best Paint Job award sponsored by Real Estate Group went to Rick Bryan of McKinleyville for his 1959 Chevy Vette; and
Rust and Horses awards sponsored by Palo Cedro Feed, Inc. went to Casey Sherer of Anderson for his 1929 Pontiac Sedan (Rat Rod)