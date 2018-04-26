IMG 4186

On April 23, 2018, beautiful weather graced this year’s 18th Annual Show and Shine sponsored by the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce. Converging at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel parking lot, vintage car owners vied for the 18 beautiful trophies donated by local business members.

Event goers were able to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win amazing prizes also donated by local business; and/or buy food from the Ortega Mexican food truck on site.

This year’s prized Chamber sponsored award of Best of Show went to Al and Linda Murphy for their 1928 Erskine 4-door Taxi. And, the People’s Choice trophy sponsored by Palo Cedro Printing and Palo Cedro Feed went to Rich Kenny for his 1927 Bugatti T35.

Other Show and Shine trophy winners are:

Best Muscle Car sponsored by Ortega’s Restaurant went to Brian Bring for his 1968 Chevy Camaro;

Best Convertible sponsored by Louck’s Grading & Water Truck went to John Ferguson for his 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Convertible;

Best Coupe award sponsored by Axner Excavating went to Scott Sticksel for his1928 Ford Special Coupe;

Best Custom Car award sponsored by Napa Auto Parts Palo Cedro went to Brett Brino for his 1922 Ford 3 Window Coupe;

Best Custom Truck award sponsored by Anderson Walk-In Clinic went to Vance Klein for his 957 Chevy 3100 Apache;

Fast and Furious award sponsored by Tread Tech Tire went to Maddie Warner for her 2000 Van Ness Dragster;

Biggest Investment award sponsored by Tri Counties Bank went to Jim Carter for his 1963 Chevy Custom Corvette;

Most Original Truck award sponsored by In & Out Beacon Gas went to Larry Runnels for his 1955 GMC Half Ton;

Best 4×4 award sponsored by Point S Tire went to Larry and Trish Strawn for their 1932 Jagura Roadster;

Best Engine award sponsored by Auto Smog went to Jerry Brazil for his 1951 Buick Special Straight 8;

Best Truck award sponsored by Shasta Gas Propane, Inc. went to Jim Callen for his 1940 Ford Pickup;

Best Chevy award sponsored by Palo Cedro Garden Supply went to Richard Machado for his 1954 Chevrolet 3100 Half Ton Truck 5 Window Deluxe;

Best Mustang award sponsored by Premier Oil Change went to Dave Marcott of Salem, Oregon for his 1965 Ford Mustang;

Best Restoration award sponsored by Farmers Insurance went to Mark Garcia for his 1957 Ford Thunderbird;

Craziest Car award sponsored by The Best Little Sandwich Shop went to Casey Sherer for his 1929 Pontiac Rat Rod;

Most Nostalgic Car award sponsored by Consignment Corner went to Ted Young for his 1951 Ford Mercury.