On Saturday, May 12, 2018, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 357, a co-sponsor of St.Marks Missionary Baptist Church will be sponsoring the 19th Annual “A Golden Celebration of Mothers Day Luncheon.”

In recognition of American Gold Star Mothers, mothers who have lost a son or daughter in military service to our country, Vietnam Veterans and St. Marks Baptist Church invites American Gold Star Mothers to be our guest at the Luncheon.

The program will start at 2 pm with Lunch to follow at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 1605 Yuba St., Redding. Donation of $5.00

Please see the flyer for more details and contact info.