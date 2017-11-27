On November 27, 2017, at around 6:52 p.m., Haley Hunter (22 years, of Shasta Lake City) contacted SHASCOM to report an unknown male had just stolen her purse out of her vehicle. At the time of the theft, Hunter’s vehicle was parked at Kinderland, 1630 Victor Avenue, in Redding.

The suspect was observed running away with Hunter’s property. Hunter confronted the suspect, who pushed Hunter away in an effort to escape with her belongings. The suspect fled the area and was described as a white male adult, around 25 years old, wearing a gray hoodie.

A short time later, Hunter was able to track her stolen cell phone to the area of WinCo Foods on Old Alturas Road. Hunter located the suspect, who was detained with the assistance of other citizens. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Williams (28 years, of Redding) and was in possession of some of Hunter’s property. Williams was found to be on active probation for escape.

Williams admitted to the theft and was booked into the Shasta County jail for robbery, burglary, and for violating his probation.