On December 12st, 2017, at 3:25 a.m. a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Alee Lane after the remains of an unidentified person was discovered at the scene of a structure fire. Upon further investigation, the decedent has been positively identified as 35 year old Christopher Carl Crosman of Redding, California. The next-of-kin has been notified and this case is still under investigation.