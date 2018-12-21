On Wednesday, December 19th, 2018 at approximately 6:56 A.M., Redding Police Officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident in the 3000 block of Flintwood Way in Redding. Officers contacted a female victim who advised she had been assaulted by her live-in boyfriend, 41-year-old Jeremy Allen Roudebush of Redding.

The victim described a vicious attack which began the previous night, December 18th, 2018. After an argument, the victim said Roudebush attacked her punching her in the face multiple times with closed fists. He then strangled her at least three times,

causing her to lose consciousness for what the victim thought was a few seconds. Roudebush also grabbed a wooden baseball bat which he used to jab and strike the victim. He smashed glassware with the bat intentionally showering the victim in shards of glass.

After the initial attack, Roudebush forced the victim to sit in a chair while he taped her hands together and told her he intended to kill her. He demanded she empty her bank accounts and subsequently forced her to travel with him as he withdrew cash from ATM machines at two different banks. Roudebush told the victim he was going to use the money to purchase guns because “gangsters like him should have guns”.

Roudebush took the victim to a mutual acquaintances’ residence where he again started physically attacking her, punching her with closed fists. A witness at the residence intervened and Roudebush fled, leaving the victim behind. Roudebush took the victim’s vehicle, phone, and purse with him as he fled.

At the time of the assault, Roudebush was on probation out of Butte County and was already wanted on three outstanding felony warrants. He had been on the run since August of 2018.

Redding Police Department Investigators were contacted and began attempting to locate Roudebush. Within a few hours, investigators received information regarding the location of Roudebush in northwest Redding.

Redding Police Department Investigators, Neighborhood Police Officers, and agents from the Shasta Interagency Narcotics Task Force all responded to the area of Masonic Avenue and Lake Boulevard in Redding in an attempt to locate Roudebush. SINTF Agents ultimately spotted Roudebush entering the Dollar Tree at 40 Lake Boulevard. As Roudebush exited the store he was confronted by officers from the Neighborhood Police Unit. Roudebush immediately fled into the store and attempted to run out the back door but he was quickly captured and subdued.

Roudebush was booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, false imprisonment, and vehicle theft. His bail is currently at $200,000.00.

The victim suffered a laceration to her face and extensive bruising all over her body. Her name is not being released as she is a victim of domestic violence. The victim’s stolen vehicle was recovered in the area of Masonic Avenue.

The Redding Police Department responded to 620 calls for service regarding domestic violence in 2017. Domestic violence often goes unreported due to the fear victims face in reaching out for help. Redding Police Officers respond to every call involving domestic violence and treat domestic violence as serious criminal conduct.

One Safe Place provides services for victims of domestic violence in Shasta County,

