On Monday, August 20, 2018, Anna Twinney, a veteran horse professional, and former British police officer will begin a week-long visit to the Wild Horse Sanctuary, located at 5796 Wilson Hill Road, Shingletown. Twinney and her group of students will be working with mustangs to ready them for the sanctuary’s annual adoption event in September.

Twinney is known all over the world as a horse whisperer, animal communicator, and energy healer. Each year, Anna conducts a full schedule of workshops for horse and animal lovers/owners to help them form better relationships and work toward solving behavior issues, improve riding and understand their companions on a deeper level. She visits Shingletown after a week with rescue foals in Sherwood Oregon.

Twinney was featured guest on AM Northwest on Friday, August 17th. Anna, along with her students have just released a book Escaping Tradition: A New Generation of Horsemanship. The book is a collection of stories about how horses and Anna’s teaching have impacted both human and animal lives and altered perceptions. On AM Northwest, Anna shared with the viewers the plight of the wild horse, a bit of history behind her two-decade career and insights about intention and personal energy she teaches to help her students have more successful communication with horses and people.

Anna is a mother to 5-year-old Joseph, a successful businesswoman, world traveler and is starting a nonprofit in the coming months to help animal advocates be better stewards with more knowledge to help all animals, worldwide.