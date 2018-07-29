The VA Redding Outpatient Clinic and its clinical annex will OPEN THEIR DOORS MONDAY morning to provide health care services to local Veterans amid the growing Carr Fire. Services provided by the clinic will include primary care, urgent care, pharmacy, mental health, dental, and social work; Veterans with scheduled appointments will be able to access cardiology, eye, physical therapy, chiropractic, urology, podiatry, and dietary services.

Veterans seeking to confirm appointments or inquire about services should contact our Call Center at 1-800-382-8387. For further details, please read the press release below.