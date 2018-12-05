On December 4, 2018, at about 5:32 p.m., Officers with the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of South Street and California Street, regarding a collision involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they located the involved parties on South Street west of California Street. The pedestrian, who was identified as Michael Deffebach, age 61 of Redding, was lying in the roadway with major injuries. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and is currently listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, Kathryn Houser, age 62 of Igo, was traveling westbound on South Street at speeds below the posted limit according to a witness contacted at scene. Mr. Deffebach, who was wearing dark clothing, appears to have attempted to cross the roadway in front of the Toyota. Ms. Houser, who was wearing a seatbelt, was unable to stop before striking Mr. Deffebach.