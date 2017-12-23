On December 22, 2017, at approximately 3:37 p.m., officers from the Redding Police Department responded to multiple reports of a vehicle crashing into a power pole on Churn Creek Road near Linda Lane. The subsequent investigation revealed that Clifford Custer Evans (27 years of Redding), was travelling northbound on Churn Creek Road when he lost control of his 2005 GMC Yukon. Evans’ vehicle left the roadway, knocking down a City of Redding electrical utility pole and multiple power lines. Evans was wearing his seatbelt and the vehicles airbags deployed during the collision. Evans was not injured and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision. There were no passengers present in the vehicle and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Churn Creek Road was shut down south of Hartnell Avenue and north of Shirley Lane. The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours. Dozens of city blocks and multiple traffic signals along Churn Creek Road and South Bonnyview Road are without power. Please use caution when driving in the area.