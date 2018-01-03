A recent Department of Agriculture report shows that millennials prefer fruits and vegetables over grains and meats. The USDA report analyzed food-buying data by generation. Agri-Pulse reports that millennials spend the smallest share of their food budgets on grains, white meat and red meat.

Millennials, those born between 1981 and the mid-2000s, are now the largest, most diverse living generation, surpassing Baby Boomers, in the United States. As such, USDA says their purchasing behavior heavily influences the current retail landscape.

Another important finding is that as they have more money to spend, millennials appear to have a stronger preference for fruits and vegetables than other older generations. The report also says millennials do spend more on red meat as their income rises.

However, economists found a clear trend, noting that there are “consistent generational differences in meat consumption,” finding each expenditure trend for white and red meat decreases with each younger generation.

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting News Service.