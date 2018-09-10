#DeltaFire and #HirzFire morning stats – September 10, 2018 Hirz Fire – 46,150 Acres and 95% Contained.

Shade created by smoke cover resulted in limited fire behavior yesterday followed by increasing activity in the evening as inversion returned.

Firefighters continued efforts to strengthen control and contingency lines on all fronts. Evening priorities focused on preparing and protecting structures at the south end of the fire, completing ground and aerial firing operations to limit growth south toward Dog Creek Rd, and strengthening primary control lines to limit northern and eastern progression.

In the southeast area, crews made progress tying in with the dozer line to the east to hold the fire above Dog Creek Ridge. Hose lays and preparations around structures in the area is complete. The fire crossed a Carr Fire contingency line on the southwest edge of the fire and crews redirected efforts to the Damnation Peak area directly south. Firing operations toward the fire’s edge continued on the north and northeast fronts, although progress was limited by oncoming headwinds.

Limited overnight growth occurred in the north/northeast and south/southeast. Efforts today will focus on tying in control lines with Shotgun Ridge at the north edge of the fire, connecting hand and dozer lines between Hazel Creek and Sims Road at the northeast corner, tying in line on Fenders Ferry and Dog Creek roads in the southeast, and continuing operations in the Damnation Pass and Fools Gulch areas to the west.

The inversion is anticipated to left on the western edge of the fire today, introducing the possibility of increased fire behavior. Clear skies will also open opportunities for water drops by air operations. Aircraft will lift water from Trinty Lake to the west.

Crews will focus on direct attack along the active edge of the fire in areas on the north and eastern sides. Both areas are expected to remain under a smoke inversion. The solar shading and resulting reduce fire activity should reduce growth and allow for quick pickup of new activity. Higher elevations with limited fuels in the northern area may also grow in the area.

Hirz Fire: 46,150 acres with 95% containment

Firelines continued to hold the Hirz Fire. Today, crews will focus on holding and mopping up contained areas and securing the remaining uncontrolled edge of the fire near South Fork. Additional crews will continue suppression repair efforts in affected areas. This morning, California Interagency Incident Management Team Four and Cal Fire assumed unified command for the Delta and Hirz Fires. On behalf of the outgoing California Interagency Incident Management Team Five. Incident Commander Rick Young expressed his gratitude to the communities and partners who continue to support both the Delta and Hirz Fires.

Closures/Opening:

Interstate 5 between Redding and Mt. Shasta is open. Travel is reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately seventeen miles. Motorists are asked to drive with caution, obey all traffic control operations be patient. Lengthy delay. Flammable vehicles are not allowed.

Shasta County Evacuations:

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for residents along the Interstate 5 corridor from exit 707 at Vollmers north to ext 714 at Gibson. Follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Facebook page

Evacuation Shelters:

An evacuation shelter is located at the National Guard Armory at 618 Everitt Memorial Hwy in Mount Shasta. A second evacuation shelter is located at Mercy Oaks at 100 Mercy Oaks Drive in Redding.