During the Jan. 10, 2019 Planning Commission regular meeting, applicants—Raymond and Jeanette Axner have requested to rezone a 1.57-acre partially developed commercial property from Community Commercial (C-2) to Planned Development (PD). The applicants are proposing a 72-unit, 11,400-square-foot mini storage facility on the undeveloped rear portion of the project site in the Palo Cedro area, on the south side of Old Forty-Four Drive at the intersection of Old Forty-Four Drive and Hollywood Drive at 22049 Old Forty-Four Drive.

Senior Planner Lisa Lozier presented the staff report. The public hearing was opened and there being no speakers, the public hearing was closed.

By motion made, seconded (Wallner/Kerns) and carried unanimously, the Planning Commission adopted Resolution 2019-002 recommending that the Board of Supervisors: a.) find that Zone Amendment Z18-001 is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) in accordance with the provisions of Government Code sections 15060(c)(2) and 15061(b)(3); and b.) introduce, waive the reading of, and enact an ordinance amending Shasta County Code Title 17, identified as Zone Amendment 18-001.

Full proposed report