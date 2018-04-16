By Wil Keeper,

The Redding Christian Track team had a pair of meets over the weekend, hosting an MTVL League meet on Friday and attending the John Frank Invitational on Saturday. The Lions placed second in the boys’ team standings of the eight teams present and won the girls meet at their MTVL meet.

Pacing the Lions boys were Austin Larson, 3rd in the high jump at 5’3”, 1st in the 200 at 24.9, and 5th in the long jump at 17’ 0”, as well as anchor leg of the winning 4 x 100 relay team and Samuel Chiu, 3rd in the 100 in 12.28 seconds and the 200 in 25.9 seconds, and starting leg of the winning 4 x 100 relay. Taylor Brown won the 3200 in 12:38 and placed 4th in the mile in 5:40.

For the girls’ team, both relay teams, the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 won. Sadie Alexander placed first in the 400 in 64.15 and was the anchor for both relays. Courtney Jones was also in both relays and placed second in the 300 Hurdles in 55.90. Livi Lindsey also was in both relays and was 3rd in the 400 in 68 seconds. Leah Putnam was the 4th leg of the 4 x 400 relay and also won the 1600 and 800. Grace Montague won the triple jump in 28’ 9” and took 2nd in the long jump in 13’ 6 ½” and was a leg on the 4 x 100 team. Emma Montague was 1st in high jump, and 3rd in shot put, and teammate Kaylee Jones was first in the Shot and 3rd in the 100. Kylie Sloan added a 2nd in the 100, a 3rd in the 100 hurdles, and a 4th in the 200.

On Saturday, the team competed at the John Frank Invitational with 33 other teams at Central Valley High School. The performances were highlighted by five top ten finishes. The 4 x 100 relay team of Livi Lindsey, Grace Montague, Courtney Jones, and Sadie Alexander finished 6th in a time of 55.38 seconds. Freshman Leah Putnam finished 6th in the 300-meter race in a time of 12:22, Courtney Jones finished 7th in the 300 Hurdles in 55.83, and Sadie Alexander finished 7th in the 200 in a time of 29.01. The other top ten finish came in the field as high jumper Emma Montague finished 9th with a jump of 4’ 6”.

The Lions will next compete on Wednesday at a league meet in Corning, then head to Klamath Falls, Oregon for the Lithia Invitational of over 40 teams on Saturday the 21st.