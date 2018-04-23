UPDATE: On Monday, April 23, 2018, at 10:00 AM, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office noticed Wayne Doelker in the passenger seat of a white Ford F250 truck that was traveling north on Deschutes Road near Cedro Lane in Palo Cedro. Deputies stopped the truck on Deschutes Road near Sunnyoaks Dr. and conducted a high risk traffic stop due to Doelker possibly being armed. Doelker was removed from the truck and taken into custody without incident. The driver of the truck was also removed from the truck without incident and identified as Wayne Doelker’s father, Wayne Doelker Sr. Deputies searched the truck and found a sawed-off 20 gauge shotgun inside. Wayne Doelker Jr. was arrested for 245(a)(2)PC and 246.3(a)PC. Wayne Doelker Sr. claimed ownership of the sawed off shotgun and was arrested for 33210 PC-Possession of short-barreled shotgun.

On Monday, April 23, 2018, at 1:50 a.m., Shasta County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on the 20000 block of Boyle Road, Redding. The reporting party, Jacob Nathaniel Wiley, 25 years-old of Redding, reported he was shot at by another male subject, Wayne Kenneth Doelker, 25 years-old, during an altercation. Wiley then ended the call with the Shascom dispatch center.

Deputies arrived at the residence and contacted Wiley and a female, Shannon Xylina Perez, 44 years-old of Redding, in the front yard. Wiley and Perez arrived at the residence earlier in the night, invited by the owner of the residence, Doelker. The subjects were sitting in the front yard of the residence drinking alcoholic beverages throughout the night and Wiley and Doelker became intoxicated. Wiley and Doelker became involved in a physical altercation in their drunken state, for an unknown reason.

At some point during the altercation, Doelker and Wiley separated from each other and Doelker went inside his residence. Moments later, Doelker returned to the front yard with a rifle and fired two shots in the direction of Wiley and Perez, missing them. Wiley and Perez ran from the area and called 911 to report the incident. Doelker left the residence on foot, possibly armed, in an unknown direction.

Deputies searched the residence for Doelker and located numerous firearms inside, which were taken for safekeeping. Deputies also searched the property and vicinity for Doelker but did not locate him. Wiley was treated on scene for minor injuries he received during the physical altercation with Doelker. Wiley and Perez were transported to their residences.

A BOLO was issued for Doelker for arrest for 245(a) (2) PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Firearm and 246.3(a) PC – Negligent Discharge of a Firearm. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for Doelker. He is described as a white male, 25 years-old, 5’11” tall, 160 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen only wearing blue jeans. If anyone has any information concerning Doelker’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 245-6540.