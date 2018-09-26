Be alert and ready to attend future Planning Commission/Board of Supervisor hearings on the proposed 166 homes Tierra Robles Subdivision project

Contact Information to stay connected FACEBOOK LINK Email: NoTierraRobles@gmail.com Call: 530-549-4743

The fight against the proposed 166 home Tierra Robles suburban subdivision continues. Currently, we are in a waiting period with the County, but are asking all of you to hang on and be ready to show up and speak out when the time comes at a future Planning Commission hearing and then a Board of Supervisors hearing.

The County will be releasing the Final Tierra Robles Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for the start of a promised 40-day public review period prior to a Planning Commission hearing. The earliest Planning Commission hearing could be in November or December and we have asked the County for an evening date and time so more members of the community can participate, rather than the 2nd Thursday, 2:00 pm meeting at the BOS chambers. Please get on our Action Notification Email List to get updates on these future hearings (see below).

While waiting for the release of the FEIR please do the following now: 1) Enroll in the Action Notification Email List to receive important updates – Email: NoTierraRobles@gmail.com (include name, address, phone number) OR Call 530-549-4743 with name, address, phone number and email address 2) Distribute the attached PATROL Informational Flyer to get your friends and neighbors involved. There are still so many people who just don’t know Tierra Robles is on the verge of being approved by the County or who think it just won’t happen because it has not happened in years. 3) Send the attached letters via snail mail to each Board of Supervisor expressing your opposition to the Tierra Robles project. 4) Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is – Contribute $100 or whatever is appropriate to the No on 166 Homes Legal Offense Fund Make checks payable to “PATROL” – Read, complete, sign and send the attached PATROL Donation Form to: PATROL, P.O. Box 682, Palo Cedro, CA 96073. 5) Be on the lookout for the release of the PATROL website and dates for upcoming community action meetings.

Recently a group of local residents successfully stopped a re-zoning change that would have had a significant impact on Palo Cedro. That issue came to the forefront and was resolved quickly and effectively through concerted citizen action, namely, letter writing, petitioning, researching the important issues, and massively showing up and speaking out at the Board of Supervisors meeting – all of which demonstrated a united community to our elected officials. Political Will In Action! Well done!

We will need a comparable community response if we are to have a similar outcome to stop Tierra Robles. We hope for a speedy resolution to our concerns regarding Tierra Robles, however this is a separate project with different requirements and technicalities including a 2,600-page Draft Environmental Impact Report [DEIR] that had to be scrutinized. Our environmental law firm, Remy Moose Manley LLC is working on this project thanks to your generous donations.

PATROL’s efforts continue to inform, engage and empower individuals to participate in this community effort by joining our Action Notification Email List, letter writing to elected officials, and contributing to our Legal Offense Fund. In the next few weeks PATROL will launch an informational and contribution website, along with dates for new community action meetings, particularly for people just learning about Tierra Robles.

We need your particular skills and gifts that could make a difference in the areas of community organizing, research, public speaking, fundraising, logistics and support, so please come forward now. This is the perfect time to get all our ducks in a row.

If you have already joined the PATROL/No On 166 Homes Team – Thank You!

If you are just finding out about Tierra Robles – Welcome to the PATROL Team!

Warm regards,

P.A.T.R.O.L. Steering Committee

Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands

Aka No ReZoning On 166 Homes

530-549-4743