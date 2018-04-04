Further investigation into two additional crimes that occurred on April 3, 2018, revealed that Casey John Stout was responsible. At about 5:17 pm in the 1700 block of Market St. Stout attempted to steal a woman’s purse from her. A struggle over the purse ensued and two other women saw what was happening and came to the victim’s aid. The three women fought off Stout causing him to flee. The victim was able to retain her purse and Stout was unsuccessful in his first felonious act of the evening. This incident is captured on video and will be posted on our social media site.

Shortly after Stout attempted to steal the purse, sometime between 5:20 pm and 6:00 pm Stout threw a rock into a car window to burglarize a parked car. The car was parked in the 1600 block of Pine St. Stout was captured on video committing this act as well. This footage will also be posted on social media.

Stout then went to the downtown mall parking area. It was at about 6:08 pm when he attempted to carjack the 83 year old victim for his final attempted felony of the evening before being arrested. He has now been booked for the additional attempted robbery and burglary.

Casey John Stout Attempted Purse Snatching