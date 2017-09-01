Incident Overview

On August 30, 2017 at 5:10 p.m. the Helena Fire started near the town of Helena, west of Weaverville, CA along Highway 299. It is burning along highway 299 and is currently burning on both sides of the Trinity River. Yesterday, a heavy inversion developed due to the high pressure system centered over the area and created a thick blanket of smoke. The fire did not grow significantly overnight and it remains at approximately 5,000 acres with 0% containment.

Evacuations: The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for residents between Helena and Oregon Mountain Summit. This includes the Canyon Creek area.

An evacuation center has been established at the First Baptist Church in Weaverville located at 1261 Main Street across from Suzie’s Bakery. Large animals may be taken to Lowden Park located on Washington Street between Hwy 3 and Hwy 299.

A fire information number has been set up at (530) 628-0039. Those who have been evacuated can also call (530) 623-1726 to have their contact information placed on a list so that they can later be notified by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office about any property damage. Initial structure assessments are being conducted by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office and indicate approximately 130 structures have been damaged or destroyed. Structures can mean a garage, outbuilding, or residence.

Trinity County Sheriff’s office will utilize a code red system to notify affected residents of any future evacuation orders.

Road Closures: State Route 299 is closed east of Junction City (near milepost 45) and west of Helena Bridge. Travelers should take alternate routes.

Wilderness: The Weaverville Ranger Station is not issuing new Wilderness Permits at this time.

The Redding BLM Field Office has closed a campground and day use areas along Highway 299 east of Weaverville because of the 5,000-acre #HelenaFire. The Junction City Campground and Bagdad River Access along Highway 299 and the Grapevine Swimming Hole on East Fork Road are closed until further notice.

The Helena Fire is in unified command with CAL FIRE.

A Type 1 Incident Management Team has arrived and will assume control of firefighting effective 6 p.m. September 1, 2017.

For safety purposes, no new wilderness permits are being accepted for the Trinity Alps Wilderness.

Basic Information

Current as of 9/1/2017, 10:10:37 AM Incident Type Wildfire Cause Under Investigation Date of Origin Wednesday August 30th, 2017 approx. 05:15 PM Location Helena, CA Incident Commander USFS-Yacoub/CAL FIRE-Cavanaugh Incident Description Unified Command With Cal Fire

Current Situation

Total Personnel 450 Size 5,000 Acres Fuels Involved brush, timber, grass Significant Events Currently on Scene: 71 Engines 7 Crews 04 Water Tenders 5 Dozers Aircraft including Air Attack, Air Tankers, and Helicopters are available to assist firefighting efforts when conditions allow. Heavy smoke is currently in the area impacting visibility. SR 299W is closed east of Junction City (near milepost 45) and west of Helena Bridge. Travelers should take alt. routes Initial structure assessments are being conducted by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office and indicate approximately 130 structures have been damaged or destroyed. Structure can mean a garage, outbuilding, or residence.

Outlook

Planned Actions Provide for emergency personnel and public safety at all times. Continue structure protection and patrol. Direct and indirect line construction and improvement. Remarks Approximately 2,000 people have been evacuated, a temporary shelter has been established at the First Baptist Church in Weaverville.

