UPDATE: Helena Fire currently at 6,000 acres, 0 containment with approximately 2,000 people evacuated

On August 30, 2017, at 5:10 p.m. the Helena Fire started near the town of Helena, west of Weaverville, CA along Highway 299. It is burning along highway 299 and is currently burning on both sides of the Trinity River. It is currently approximately 2000 acres with zero percent containment. A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been requested.
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for residents between Helena and Oregon Mountain Summit. This includes the Canyon Creeks area. An evacuation center has been established at the First Baptist Church in Weaverville located at 1261 Main Street across from Suzie’s Bakery. Trinity County Sheriff’s office will utilize a code red system to notify affected residents of any future evacuation orders.
State Route 299 is closed east of Junction City (near milepost 45) and west of Helena Bridge. Travelers should take alternate routes.
Fire is in unified command with CAL FIRE
Basic Information
|Current as of
|8/31/2017, 8:49:36 AM
|Incident Type
|Wildfire
|Cause
|Under Investigation
|Date of Origin
|Wednesday August 30th, 2017 approx. 05:15 PM
|Location
|Helena, CA
|Incident Commander
|Jim Yacoub
|Incident Description
|Unified Command With Cal Fire
Current Situation
|Total Personnel
|286
|Size
|6,000 Acres
|Fuels Involved
|brush, timber, grass
|Significant Events
|Currently on Scene:
13 Engines
4 Crews
4 Water Tenders
2 Hotshot Crews
Aircraft including Air Attack, Air Tankers, and Helicopters are on order.
SR 299W is closed east of Junction City (near PM 45) and west of Helena Bridge. Travelers should take alt. routes
Several structures are threatened
Outlook
|Planned Actions
|Initial attack, provide public safety and protect structures
|Remarks
|approximately 2,000 people have been evacuated
Current Weather
|Weather Concerns
|record heat, very dry minimum humidity at 12%, high terrain driven winds