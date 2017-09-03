Incident Overview

On August 30, 2017 at 5:10 p.m. the Helena Fire started near the town of Helena, west of Weaverville, CA along Highway 299. It is burning along highway 299 and is currently burning on both sides of the Trinity River.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 3 (CIIMT3) is managing the Helena Fire in the Highway 299 corridor under unified command with CALFIRE and the Fork Fire which is burning in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. A damage assessment team has been inventorying structures in the Helena Fire area today. One hundred forty-one structures have been confirmed damaged or destroyed by the Helena Fire. Residents who have been evacuated can contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 530-623-8103 for information about the status of their property.

Status: The fire continued to be active through the night and is moving toward Junction City. Crews continue to protect and secure structures and critical infrastructure in the community of Junction City and vicinity including Coopers Bar Estates, Hocker Meadow Road, Power House Road and Canyon Creek. Direct and indirect fire lines are being constructed to keep the fire east of East Fork Road. Roads and dozer lines on the south side of the fire are being used to keep the fire west of Feleters Gulch. On the northern perimeter, the fire is backing into Brock Gulch and is holding along Brock Road. The fire has crossed into the Trinity Alps Wilderness near Canyon Creek. The smoke inversion is moderating the fire’s rate of spread, and is also limiting the use of air resources.

Evacuations: The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for residents between Helena and Oregon Mountain Summit. This includes the Canyon Creek area. The order includes: Red Hill Road and all roads off of Red Hill Road; Valdor Road; Canyon Creek and all roads off of Canyon Creek; Power House Road and Upper Road.

An evacuation center has been established at the First Baptist Church in Weaverville. Small animals may be taken to the Trinity County animal shelter and farm animals may be taken to Trinity High School.

Damage Assessment: An inventory yesterday verified that 72 homes and 61 outbuildings have been destroyed, and 4 homes and 4 outbuildings have been damaged. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office will provide property information to residents. The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 530-623-8103 and will post walk-in office hours on their Facebook page.

Weather and Smoke: The fire area is under a hazardous weather outlook with an excessive heat warning. Smoke from fires in northern California and southern Oregon is creating unhealthy air conditions. Visit ncuaqmd.org for air quality information and hours and locations of clean air shelters.

Road Closures: State Route 299 is closed east of Junction City (near milepost 45) and west of Helena Bridge.

Wilderness / Recreation Access: The Canyon Creek and Hobo Gulch Trailheads are not accessible due to the Hwy 299 closure. Hikers and horseback riders in other areas of the Trinity Alps Wilderness should be aware of smoke and other potential hazards due to nearby fires. A BLM campground and day use areas along Highway 299 east of Weaverville are closed. The Junction City Campground and Bagdad River Access along Highway 299 and the Grapevine Swimming Hole on East Fork Road are also closed until further notice.

Fire Information Line: (530) 628-0039, staffed from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Basic Information

Current as of 9/3/2017, 6:36:04 PM Incident Type Wildfire Cause Under Investigation Date of Origin Wednesday August 30th, 2017 approx. 05:15 PM Location Junction City, Helena, CA Incident Commander Clay Templin (CIIMT 3); Sean Kavanaugh ICT1 CalFire Incident Description Unified Command With Calfire

Current Situation

Total Personnel 745 Size 8,940 Acres Percent of Perimeter Contained 14% Estimated Containment Date Sunday October 01st, 2017 approx. 12:00 AM Fuels Involved brush, timber, hardwood litter Significant Events Active fire behavior was observed as fire aligned with slope and drainage. Short-range spotting due to rollout. Heavy inversions remain over the fire area. SR 299W is closed between Junction City (near milepost 45) and Helena Bridge. Travelers should take alternate routes.

Outlook

Planned Actions Continue to control and contain fire and residual hot spots around structures. Continue to scout for and put in direct and indirect control lines. Firing operations have begun from Clear Gulch to Gunnison Gap. Projected Incident Activity Hot and dry conditions will promote fire growth as the fire moves from grass to timber on higher slopes when the inversion lifts. Fired has moved beyond the Clear Gulch drainage of the Trinity Alps Wilderness. Fire continues to grow to Weaver Bally Lookout as expected with a lifting of the inversion layer. The fire burned to the southwest toward Rattlesnake Gap and previous dozer line is being improved upon. Remarks Approximately 2,000 people have been evacuated, a temporary shelter has been established at the First Baptist Church in Weaverville.

Current Weather