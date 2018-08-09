Firefighters are battling a 50-acre fire—0% contained at HWY 299 & Fish Hatchery Rd northeast of Burney (Shasta County). # HatFire

EVACUATION ORDERS ISSUED FOR SR 299E from Pit 1 Grade to the area of Glenburn Road and all homes west of Glenburn Rd. Fall River Mills area

Road Closures – SR 299E is closed eastbound at Cassel Road and westbound at Pit 1 Grade due to fast moving vegetation fire Follow @ CaltransD2 for current information

# HatFire EVACUATION CENTER LOCATED AT THE INTER-MOUNTAIN FAIRGROUNDS 44218 A St, Mcarthur

The # HirzFire a vegetation fire near Gilman and Moore Creek Campground, 8 miles east of Lakehead was last report 15 minutes ago— is 350 acres in size.