Shasta County Executive Officer Larry Lees adds, “It is staff’s recommendation to exclude the Palo Cedro Area from the rezoning permanently.“

See Statement from Palo Cedro Citizens for Responsible Growth below

Based on comments and input from numerous sources which was received following the Planning Commission meeting on August 23, 2018, the Resource Management Department withdraws its recommendation to approve General Plan Amendment which would amend the land use designation on 9.8 acres from Commercial (C) to Urban Residential-25 dwelling units per acre, and Zoning Amendment which would rezone 9.8 acres of property from Community Commercial to Multiple-Family Residential–25 dwelling units per acre and Open Space, in the unincorporated area of Shasta County in the Palo Cedro Town Center south of State Route 44 and west of Deschutes Road.

FROM: PALO CEDRO CITIZENS FOR RESPONSIBLE GROWTH

GOOD NEWS!

After an incredible effort by literally hundreds of concerned Palo Cedro citizens, we are happy to report that the County Resource Management Department has withdrawn their recommendation that the Board of Supervisors approve GPA18-0003 and ZA18-0004, a General Plan Amendment and Rezoning affecting downtown Palo Cedro. We on the PCC4RG committee want to thank ALL OF YOU. Your hard work, research, sharing of information, and working together has paid off. Your voices have been heard loudly and clearly by the Resource Management Department. And, to their credit, they did the right thing – they respected the good work and clear messaging, and have shown they are willing to be partners as we work together to ensure responsible, sustainable growth for our community over time.

WE STILL NEED YOU TO COME TO THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING!

Let’s establish a positive partnership, while we remind them how strong and united we stand for our community.

Although the Resource Management Department has withdrawn their recommendation to approve GPA 18-003, the Board of Supervisors must still vote in opposition of GPA 18-0003 and ZA 18-0004 to conclude this matter. We still need all of you to come to the Board Meeting wearing your red shirts. We need those of you who filled out speaker request forms to be ready to speak – although we do suggest a different message.

To show the County our appreciation for the Resource Management Department’s withdrawal of their recommendation to approve GPA18-0003 and ZA18-0004 affecting Palo Cedro, we suggest you offer these positive messages :

Express appreciation to the County Resource Management Department for listening to the community’s concerns and withdrawing their recommendation. Reiterate the resource, infrastructure, and social service challenges Palo Cedro would face in terms of rapid, substantial population growth, which led to the Resource Management Department’s reconsideration and eventual withdrawal of GPA18-0003 and ZA18-0004. Share the message that the community of Palo Cedro is committed to working closely with the Resource Management Department to plan for responsible future growth in our community.

While you can, of course, share any message you like, we hope it will be positive. If it helps, feel free to choose one of the short statements below, if you feel it captures your feelings on this issue.

SAMPLE STATEMENTS TO READ DURING THE BOARD MEETING

(For those who have submitted Speaker Request Forms) – When you are called upon, to speak, feel free to use one of the statements below if it is of help.