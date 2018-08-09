Redding, CA – Shasta Community Service District (Old Shasta) and Shasta Community Service Area (Keswick) remain under boil advisory. Please continue to boil your water in these areas.

Customers should use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. If you are boiling tap water, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. If you have further questions, please call the State Water Resources Control Board – Division of Drinking Water at (530) 224-4800.

In addition, the State Water Resources Control Board – Division of Drinking Water has issued a “do not drink” notice to the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area headquarters facility.

For more information on Carr Fire recovery, call 211 or visit www.211norcal.org/shasta, or go to www.shastareddingrecovers.org. You can also follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency and the City of Redding on social media.