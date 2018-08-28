Upcoming Events

St. James Lutheran Church Jam, Band Rehearsal & Open Mic. Saturday, September 2nd, 2018, 2500 Shasta View, Redding, California. jamming at 1:00 p.m. in the classrooms downstairs.

Also this Sunday, starting at 1:00, some of our District 6 bands will be rehearsing, on stage, for the upcoming Maker Faire event. Our sound technicians will be giving instructions on how to use the microphones for vocals and instruments on stage. Open Mic will follow If time permits.

A CARR FIRE BENEFIT SHOW

Friday, August 31, 2018

For more information and ticket, visit:

https://cascadetheatre.org/ Online/default.asp

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 7: THE 7TH ANNUAL CALIFORNIA BANJO EXTRAVAGANZA, again at the Trinity United Methodist Church at 5th and Flume Sts. in Chico. Doors at 6:15 pm, Concert at 7 pm. Tickets will be available at the Music Connection in mid-October: $20 general, $18 for CBA members. $2 more at the door. For more information, please email at the above email address, or call me at 530-894-1449.

North State Fiddlers, California State Old Time Fiddlers Association. District 6 Various groups from District 6 will be performing at these Upcoming Fall Events:

Honey Bee Festival, Palo Cedro

September 8—8:30-5:00 and September 9—8:30-4:00

and Shasta County Maker Faire, Shasta Fairgrounds

Saturday, September 15 th 10:00-5:00

th Manton Apple Festival, Manton School

Saturday, October 6 th 9:00-4:00

th Burney Heritage Days, Burney Falls State Memorial Park

Sunday, October 7 th. 12:00-4:00

th. Dairyville Orchard Festival, Lassen View School, Los Molinos

Saturday, October 20th 10:00-4:00

Saturday, October 20th Western Open, Elks Lodge, Red Bluff

October 25 th – 27th

Blackberry Blossom Farm—Their 2018 Motorhome Tour has come to a close. It’s been one fun ride full of blessings this last six weeks. Which one was your favorite song (from a set or the cd?) Visit Blackberry Blossom Farm Bluegrass on Facebook

LINKS:

