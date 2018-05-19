On May 19, 2018, at 8:48 a.m., Cal-Fire personnel and Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety personnel responded to the Gooseneck Campground for a young male adult not breathing. CPR was in progress, but the 21-year-old, white, male could not be revived. Cal-Fire personnel and Boating Safety personnel arrived at the scene, and Cal-Fire personnel determined the male adult to be deceased.

A Shasta County Coroner Investigator along with additional Boating Safety personnel responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. On May 18, 2018 (Friday), the 21year old, University of Oregon student, was reported to have been drinking alcoholic beverages during the day prior to going to his tent in the early evening. On May 18, 2018, the male adult was located, on shore, in a sleeping bag inside a small tent by other students. There are currently no signs of foul play, and the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. It is unknown if alcohol consumption contributed to the death. The cause of death is pending post-mortem exam. The name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin have been notified.