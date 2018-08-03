Applications NOW OPEN – Shasta County Fire Relief Fund

United Way of Northern California has opened the Shasta County Fire Relief Fund grant application process. The fire relief fund, established in partnership with Tri Counties Bank, will provide emergency cash grants to residents affected by the Carr Fire.

Grants will be awarded to those who have whose homes have been destroyed or damaged or have incurred a financial hardship in excess of $500, due to the Carr Fire. Proof of identity and verification of residence are required. Final decisions on grant awards are at the discretion of United Way, which will support fire victims until the fund is depleted.

“These grants are intended to put a few hundred dollars in the pockets of victims while they look to get back on their feet,” said Larry Olmstead, President & CEO of United Way of Northern California. “It won’t be enough to replace a house, or do major repairs, but as we meet clients they are very appreciative of any help they can get during this time of disruption and dislocation.”

Applications are available for download at www.norcalunitedway.org and paper applications will be available through Aug. 8, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Local Assistance Center (LAC) located at Shasta High School. Applications will also be available during regular business hours at the United Way of Northern California office located at 2280 Benton Drive, Building B, Redding. Applications are available in English and Spanish.

The Shasta County Fire Relief Fund was established July 26 in response. To date, the Carr Fire has resulted in six fatalities, destroyed more than 1,000 homes and led to the evacuation of 38,000 residents. The fire remains active and has spread into Trinity County as well.

More than 2,000 individual donors have contributed to the fund thus far, along with numerous businesses and foundations.

United Way of Northern California and Tri Counties Bank will continue to seek donations for the Shasta County Fire Relief Fund as emergency cash grants are dispersed. There are many ways to donate to this fund:

Text CARRFIRE to 91999 or visit norcalunitedway.org

Donate in person at any open Tri Counties Bank branch

Give to the verified Tri Counties Bank GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/tcb-2018-carr-fire-fund

Donors wishing to write a check may do so by making the check out to “United Way of Northern California” and mailing it to 2280 Benton Drive, Building B, Redding, CA 96003. Be sure to indicate the “Carr Fire” in the memo

United Way of Northern California continues to serve the Shasta County community through the operation of its 24/7/365 health and human service helpline, 2-1-1 NorCal, which comprises 2-1-1 Shasta and 2-1-1 Tehama. This free helpline is available for people seeking information about the fire and local resources. The service is available in 150 different languages and can be accessed by dialing 2-1-1 (855-211-7822 if out of area), texting your ZIP Code to 898211, or online at www.211shasta.org. The 2-1-1 call center has taken over 1,690 calls and 7,500 texts since Thursday, July 26.

About United Way of Northern California:

United Way of Northern California (UWNC) was established in Redding in 1953 and serves nine counties: Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity. Its mission is to fight for the education, income and health of all residents in the community. UWNC raises funds for non-profit agencies and operates two 24/7 human services helplines: 2-1-1 Shasta and 2-1-1 Tehama, collectively known as 2-1-1 NorCal. United Way also operates VolunteerNorCal.org, a volunteer match website. For more information about United Way of Northern California visit www.norcalunitedway.org.