California Wellness Grant to Provide Cash for Victims and the 2-1-1 Helpline

United Way of Northern California (UWNC) will receive a $40,000 grant from The California Wellness Foundation to support Carr Fire relief efforts, the agencies announced today.

The foundation, based in Los Angeles, has helped communities recover from disasters, including grants to the local United Way and community foundation in Ventura County in the wake of the devastating Thomas Fire that began in December 2017.

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of funding from The Foundation, which is well known for its work promoting positive community health outcomes and social equity,” said Larry Olmstead, President & CEO of UWNC. “This is another example of the support our community is getting from organizations around the nation as we deal with the impact of the Carr Fire.”

The Foundation gift will augment the Shasta County Fire Relief Fund, launched by UWNC in partnership with Tri Counties Bank. The fund provides short-term emergency cash assistance to households suffering losses as a result of the Carr Fire. Through Tuesday night, UWNC had received more than 800 applications for assistance and has begun processing and distributing grants.

The Foundation grant also supports 2-1-1 Shasta, the health and social services helpline operated by UWNC. 2-1-1 has been a key source of disaster-related information for the public, handling more than 6,400 phone or two-way text conversations since July 26, plus another 3,000 text contacts. Normal call volume for 2-1-1 Shasta is around 10 calls per day.

“Disasters like the Carr Fire are devastating to community health, and the impacts will linger long after the flames have been extinguished and the smoke has cleared,” said Jeff Kim, Cal Wellness program director. “In addition to immediate relief, linking residents with the health safety net in Redding and surrounding areas will be key to restoring health and wellness.”

“To donate to the fire relief fund or apply for emergency cash, visit https://www.norcalunitedway.org/CARRfire. Those wishing to donate also can text CARRFIRE to 91999. Companies and agencies interested in supporting the Fire Relief Fund or 2-1-1 Shasta can contact Larry Olmstead, lolmstead@norcalunitedway.org, or Jacob Peterson, jpeterson@norcalunitedway.org. Olmstead and Peterson can be reached at 530-241-7521.

About United Way of Northern California:

United Way of Northern California (UWNC) was established in Redding in 1953 and serves nine counties: Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity. Its mission is to fight for the education, income and health of all residents in the community. UWNC raises funds for non-profit agencies and operates two 24/7 human services helplines: 2-1-1 Shasta and 2-1-1 Tehama, collectively known as 2-1-1 NorCal. For more information about United Way of Northern California visit www.norcalunitedway.org.

About The California Wellness Foundation:

The California Wellness Foundation is a private independent foundation created in 1992 with a mission to protect and improve the health and wellness of the people of California by increasing access to health care, quality education, good jobs, healthy environments and safe neighborhoods. Since its founding in 1992, Cal Wellness has awarded 9,023 grants totaling more than $1 billion.