~~First United Methodist Church, 1825 East St. in the Social Hall. ~~Friday, February 1, 9am-3pm. ~~Saturday, February 2, 9am-12noon. Further information: 530.243.2403. admin@reddingumc.org reddingumc.org

The United Methodist Women of the First United Methodist Church of Redding is holding its monthly Thrift Shop.

Household items include: clothing for all, furniture, books, movies, holiday, vintage, appliances. Donations help support the outreach to many local and worldwide projects. Bags are welcome.