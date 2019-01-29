~~First United Methodist Church, 1825 East St. in the Social Hall.
~~Friday, February 1, 9am-3pm.
~~Saturday, February 2, 9am-12noon.
Further information:
530.243.2403. admin@reddingumc.org reddingumc.org
The United Methodist Women of the First United Methodist Church of Redding is holding its monthly Thrift Shop.
Household items include: clothing for all, furniture, books, movies, holiday, vintage, appliances. Donations help support the outreach to many local and worldwide projects. Bags are welcome.