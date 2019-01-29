~~First United Methodist Church, 1825 East St. in the Social Hall.

~~Friday, February 1, 9am-3pm.

~~Saturday, February 2, 9am-12noon.

Further information: 

530.243.2403.  admin@reddingumc.org    reddingumc.org 

The United Methodist Women of the First United Methodist Church of Redding is holding its monthly Thrift Shop.

Household items include: clothing for all, furniture, books, movies, holiday, vintage, appliances.  Donations help support the outreach to many local and worldwide projects. Bags are welcome.

 

 