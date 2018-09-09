The City of Redding and United Airlines announces a new, non-stop flight from Redding Municipal Airport (RDD) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) commencing March 8, 2019. A press conference will be held in the RDD Terminal Building at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 10, 2018.

“This is great news. United Airlines’ decision to introduce a new, non-stop flight will open more opportunities for leisure and business travel, which is something the local community has told us they wanted as a first priority for expanding service.” Mayor Kristen Schreder

said.

The new flights to Los Angeles will run seven days a week, with connections available to destinations nationwide, as well as international connections. The new flight is scheduled to leave LAX daily at 7:10 p.m. and arrive at RDD at 9:25 p.m. This flight will remain overnight and will depart RDD the following morning at 6:45 a.m., arriving at LAX at 8:35 a.m.

“City staff has made a tremendous effort to bring more non-stop flights to Redding. The additional non-stop flight will stimulate travel, tourism and our regional economy,” says City Manager, Barry Tippin. United will operate a 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-200 on the new route with low introductory fares as well as travel bundles for affordable air travel options.

“We are excited to announce new service from United Airlines that offers additional, affordable options for travelers. We look forward to expanding the long-term partnership with United Airlines,” said Mayor Schreder. “We are thrilled to announce new service between Redding and Los Angeles,” said Janet Lamkin, United Airlines California president.

“This new flight connects business and leisure travelers in Redding to our global network from Los Angeles, and will bring more travelers to Northern California. United is California’s global airline, connecting California to the world, and bringing the world to California.”

Tony Giovaniello, President of the Economic Development Corporation, says that the success in gaining the new United RDD-LAX service is the culmination of better than five years of cooperative efforts between many local private sector businesses, non-profit groups, and local government.

About Redding Municipal Airport

Redding Municipal Airport (RDD) offers four daily non-stop links with United Airline’s international hub at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). For more information about air travel offerings at Redding Municipal Airport, go to www.iflyrdd.com.

About United

