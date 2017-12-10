Check To Protect is a national campaign to encourage drivers to check the recall status of their vehicle and have open recalls fixed immediately.

Led by the National Safety Council and founding coalition partner, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the campaign is focused on drivers of vehicles five years old or older and drivers of used cars. Recall compliance rate is only 44% for these vehicles compared to 83% for newer vehicles.

About 53 million vehicles are on the road with unresolved safety recalls, according toNational Highway Traffic Safety Administration data. That’s more than one in four cars on the road. This poses an urgent and serious risk to drivers and passengers.

Checking Recall Status is Easy

Drivers can enter their vehicle identification number at checktoprotect.org or directly on NHTSA’s website for a full report of their vehicle’s recall status. The 17-digit VIN can be found in the lower left corner of a car’s windshield, on the inside of the driver-side door, on a car’s registration card and possibly on insurance documents. Getting a recall repaired is free of charge to the vehicle owner.

Solutions for Recall Noncompliance

Check To Protect aims to bring together the automotive industry, traffic safety advocacy groups, and federal and state government to help overcome barriers to recall compliance.

Drivers report not addressing a recall for a variety of reasons:

They do not have time or are waiting for a more convenient time

The recall was not concerning enough to them; some said they would wait until the recall became an issue before taking it in for repair

Parts needed are not immediately available from the dealership

Check To Protect will launch a nationwide advertising and outreach campaign in July.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US is providing the initial funding for Check To Protect, but coalition membership is open to all automakers and traffic safety advocacy groups in the U.S.