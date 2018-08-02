On Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 10:45 a.m., a security team consisting of allied agencies were patrolling the evacuated area of Ono, CA. The team located two adult males, Travis Timothy Mills and Cory Dean Perkins (both Tehama County residents), near the intersection of Rainbow Lake Road and Devils Gap Road. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Mills was in possession of a concealed, loaded handgun.

Shasta County Deputies assigned to the evacuated areas responded and took over the investigation. Both Mills and Perkins were arrested for 409.5(c) PC- Knowingly entering an evacuated area, and Mills was also charged with 25400(a)(2) PC- Possession of a concealed firearm.

Deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and allied agencies from all over the North State will continue to patrol the evacuated areas to prevent looting and unlawful entry until the Carr Fire is no longer affecting citizens of Shasta County.