On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at 3:40 a.m. the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received a panic alarm at the Tri Counties Bank in Cottonwood located at 3349 Main Street. Sheriff’s Patrol deputies arrived at 3:46 a.m. and located the ATM in front of the bank near Main Street. The ATM’s cash cases were missing from the scene. Deputies reviewed surveillance from the bank and saw a large white utility truck ramming the ATM. Two suspects were also seen in the surveillance, dressed in dark clothing and appear to be white male adults. Further analysis of the surveillance is being conducted in an attempt to provide more descriptors of the suspects. The suspects left in the utility truck northbound on Main Street. The amount of cash taken from the ATM will not be released.

As Deputies were processing the scene at the bank, Cottonwood Fire responded to the JF Shea Gravel Plant located at 3119 Trade Way, Cottonwood, for a reported vehicle fire. The JF Shea Gravel Plant is located about a half mile away from the Cottonwood Tri Counties Bank. The vehicle found on fire at the JF Shea plant matched the suspect vehicle from the bank surveillance.

Deputies conducted a records check on the burned vehicle and discovered it was stolen earlier in the morning from a residence in Anderson. The vehicle belonged to Headrick Logging and was at an employee’s residence at the time of the vehicle theft. No additional information about this investigation is available for release.

Detectives with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit will be actively conducting follow-up today. If anyone has information about this investigation they are urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.