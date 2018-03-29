Cranking Up The Funding Heat: Summer Safety Mini-Grant

First 5 Shasta releases Summer Safety, Playground, and Sponsorship Grants

We’re all preparing for the inevitable scorch of summer in California’s north state and First 5 Shasta is supporting a safer summer for young children and their families. A Summer Safety Mini-Grant is now available to support Shasta County agencies and organizations in addressing 0-to-5 summer safety. Applicants may request funding ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 for summer safety projects, activities, equipment, or materials. Applications are available at first5shasta.org/funding and the deadline to apply isnoon on April 27, 2018.

Two other grants are currently available from First 5 Shasta:

Sponsorship Grant 2018/2019: Applicants may request from $2,500 to $15,000 for a variety of activities that will benefit children ages 0-to-5, their families, pregnant women, and providers working on behalf of young children. All funded projects must take place during First 5 Shasta’s fiscal year starting July 1, 2018 and ending June 30, 2019. Applications are available at first5shasta.org/funding/funding-opportunities and the deadline to apply is noon on April 27, 2018.

Playground/Outdoor Activity Grant: First 5 Shasta has a total budget of $45,000 to fund projects that support outdoor activities benefiting young children ages 0-to-5. The aim is to award up to two grants. Applicants may request from $20,000 to $45,000 for projects that may include, but are not limited to purchasing new play equipment, refurbishing and updating existing playgrounds, or developing outdoor play and activity spaces. Applications are available at first5shasta.org/funding/focused-investment and the deadline to apply is noon April 27, 2018.

Potential applicants are encouraged to submit questions about the application and grant process to Theresa Rickard-Tibbett, Grant Coordinator, by emailing trickard-tibbett@first5shasta.org.

About First 5 Shasta

When it comes to making a difference for Shasta County, First 5 Shasta remains at the forefront of investors dedicating money, energy, and expertise where it can do the most good – early childhood. This investment benefits the entire community for generations to come as children grow into successful students and productive adults. First 5 Shasta was established after California voters approved Proposition 10 in 1998, adding a 50-cent tax on tobacco to fund programs and activities that support early childhood development and school readiness. To date, First 5 Shasta has invested over $25 million in local programs, services, and activities that benefit children ages 0-to-5. Learn more: first5shasta.org