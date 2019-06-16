On June 16, 2019 at 2:50 am, Officer Eddie McGinnis was conducting extra patrol at the Rodeo Grounds due to recent burglaries. He contacted two suspicious vehicles, with four subjects, three adults and a juvenile, milling around them. The subjects were extremely nervous and Officer McGinnis was able to see illegal drug paraphernalia inside the cars.

All four subjects were detained while a search of the cars was conducted. During the search a loaded revolver was located under the seat. The gun had recently been stolen from a residence in Tehama County. Two of the subjects, Anthony Cloyd, 21 years old of Redding, and a juvenile, 17 years of Redding, had knowledge of the gun being in the car. Both were arrested for possession of the stolen firearm. Cloyd was booked into Shasta County Jail and the juvenile was booked into Shasta County Juvenile Hall.

Other suspected stolen property was also located and the rightful owners have been identified. Officers will be conducting follow-up with the victims to return their property.