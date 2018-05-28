By Wil Keeper,

On a cold, wet day of near constant rain, the best track athletes in the Northern Section competed at West Valley High School for the chance to go to the State Championship, and to see who the best at the fifteen track and field events were. Among them were two Redding Christian athletes, Isaiah Van Denend and Leah Putnam, who earned the spots by winning their events at the Division 4 Championship last Friday. Junior Isaiah Van Denend ran in two events, finishing the 1600 in 9th place in a time of 4:49, and placing 12th in the 1600 in a time of 10:58. The 1600 was early in the meet, and the cold wet conditions seemed more of a factor in these early races. The 1600 featured Brian Hastings of Las Plumas, and several other athletes who had run personal best times under 4:30, but when the race began, the pace was slower than a 4:40 time. For a pace runner, like Isaiah, this made the race very hard. Still, he ended well, passing two runners on the final straight stretch, and finishing just six seconds from his personal best.

About two hours later, in the boys 3200, Isaiah Van Denend was up again. This race featured Charlie Giannini of Chico, whose goal of 9:20 caused the pace to start fast and hard. Isaiah Van Denend maintained his pace through the first mile, but then faded a bit, finishing in 10:58. This was his best time in a month, but he was still disappointed expecting to exceed his personal best of 10:39.

In the girls 3200, freshman Leah Putnam came into the race with a personal best time of 13:24, best in Division 4, but about 38 seconds slower than the nearest runner in this championship meet. Instead of finding this daunting, Leah came out and ran with more confidence than she has ever displayed before, running her first mile with the pack at a 6 minute mile pace, then surging during the 5th lap. The strength she ran with was impressive, and she finished in 9th place in a time of 12:28, 56 seconds faster than her best time of her career. The race was won by Hana Hall of U-Prep, who also ran a career best. By this late in the evening, under the lights, the breeze had died down, and the athletes were just dealing with cold drizzle, but Putnam’s performance was still a standout.

Both Redding Christian runners ran hard and performed well to end the season. Other highlights of the meet were the girl’s discus, where both Natalie Rogers of West Valley and Erika Grotegeer of Wheatland, who has the best distance in the state, qualified for state. According to North Section Host Scott Fairley, coach of West Valley, it has been several years since two North Section athletes have qualified for state in the same event. All winners automatically qualify, but to qualify a second athlete, they have to beat a time or distance that would place them in the top 8 of the state for the last three years. Savannah Bailey of Sutter won the 200 and 400, and placed 2nd in the 100, Lauren Harper of Trinity won the 800 and 1600, Brock Fischer of Enterprise won both hurdle events, and Jarrett Kingston of Anderson won both boys throwing events.

This was the last spring sport event for the season for Redding Christian. Fall Sports will start up in August.