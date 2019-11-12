On November 11, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Highway 44 between Victor Avenue and Shasta View Drive regarding a single-vehicle collision. The two occupants suffered major injuries resulting from the collision and were pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The two occupants have been positively identified by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office as 30-year-old Ryan Lee Dearman of Cottonwood, California and 27-year-old Travis Lee Brundage of Redding, California. Next-of-kin notifications have been made and postmortem examinations have been scheduled. The traffic collision is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.