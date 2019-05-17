No 24-Hour Gas

On Monday, May 20, 2019, the 24-HR Palo Cedro ARCO group, a subcommittee of Palo Cedro Citizens for Responsible Growth will be hosting a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m, Goodtimes Pizza in Palo Cedro. The organizers have scheduled a guest to speak during the public meeting. All concerned citizens and friends of Palo Cedro are welcome to attend to offer and exchange ideas and in hope to recruit help and to form more committee members.

Contact information: EMAIL: No24hourarcoinpc@gmail.com ; CALL or TEXT 530-209-444 or 530-949-5010; Facebook Palo Cedro Citizens for Responsible Growth

Tierra Robles Subdivision

On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, representatives of the Tierra Robles 166 Homes Subdivision project will be hosting a Developer Public Outreach Information Community Meeting at Cow Creek Community Church from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands (PATROL) or No on 166 Homes organization does not have an agenda for this meeting.