On Monday, April 16, 2018, Redding Police Department (RPD) officers, using grant funding provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), conducted a minor decoy operation in the City of Redding and the City of Anderson from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The operation is designed to encourage safe and appropriate sales of alcoholic beverages.

During the minor decoy operation, 29 businesses were contacted by a minor attempting to purchase an alcoholic beverage. Employees from two businesses sold or furnished beer to a minor. Manuel Alfredo Hernandez (19 years of Anderson), working at the Chevron gas station located at 2298 North Street in Anderson, was cited for sales or furnishing of alcohol to a minor. Daniel Mitchell Hawley (32 years of Redding), working at the Valero gas station located at 722 E. Cypress in Redding, was cited for sales or furnishing of alcohol to a minor.

Businesses are urged to check the identification of anyone attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages.