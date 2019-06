Andy and Addy came to us at 6 weeks old. They both had asphalt in their eyes, along with a severe upper respiratory infection. They are both black domestic short hair kittens.

We would love to see these twins be adopted together, as they are inseparable. Andy and Addy are both available for adoption through SNAP. For more details, contact us at snap.spayneuterandprotect@ gmail.com or (530)547-2050.