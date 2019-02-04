Tickets are still available for Chocolate After Dark, taking place this Friday, February 8, from 7-9 pm in the Museum. Guests will enjoy an evening of unique chocolate delicacies, distinctive wine and beverage tastings, and an exclusive preview of our newest exhibition, Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science. This event is sponsored by Redding Rancheria.

BUY TICKETS

Participating vendors include Burnsini Vineyards, Churn Creek Cellars, Dakaro Cellars, Denny Bar Company, Lassen Traditional Cidery, Merlo Family Vineyards, Mosely Family Cellars, Shasta Cider Company, Cicada Cantina, Clearie’s Restaurant & Lounge, Lucero Olive Oil, Mosaic Restaurant, Pumpkinland Chocolate Company, Red Bicycle Catering, and The Brasserie.

All funds raised support the educational programs and exhibitions at Turtle Bay Exploration Park, a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to promote wonder, exploration, and appreciation of our world.

With limited tickets available, this fabulous event is sure to sell out, so don’t wait – get your tickets today! Buy your tickets online or at the Turtle Bay Museum Store & Coffee Bar. This is a 21 and over event only. Tickets will not be available at the door.