Overcoming environmental and cultural challenges can make for unexpected partnerships that result in extraordinary outcomes. Turtle Bay Exploration Park’s newest exhibition, Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science, opens January 26, 2019 and explores

the unique partnership between cutting-edge western science and traditional indigenous knowledge, providing insight into how we can improve our relationship with the natural world.

Roots of Wisdom features stories from four indigenous communities, giving visitors real life examples of how traditional knowledge and Western science, together, provide complementary solutions to ecological and health challenges facing us today. Through the voices of elders and youth, engaging video interactives and hands-on games, visitors will gather resources, examine data, and take part in the growing movement towards sustainability and the reclamation of age-old practices.

The exhibition was developed by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI), the Indigenous Education Institute (IEI), the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI), the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Tulalip Tribes, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the Waikalua Loko Fishpond Preservation Society in Hawaii, and was made possible through funds from the National Science Foundation.

Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge, Shared Science is presented by Redding Rancheria and Dennis and Sherrill Bambauer. The exhibition will be on display within the Exploration Hall at Turtle Bay Exploration Park Museum, January 26, 2019 through May 5, 2019. Admission to this exhibition is free for members and included with Park admission. Learn more at turtlebay.org.

About Turtle Bay Exploration Park – Redding, CA

Turtle Bay Exploration Park is a fun, non-profit 300-acre gathering place featuring the Sundial Bridge, a museum, forestry & wildlife center, arboretum and botanical gardens. The organization’s mission is to inspire wonder, exploration, and appreciation of our world.