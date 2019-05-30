Experience the universal and powerful emotion of fear in Turtle Bay Exploration Park’s immersive blockbuster exhibition, Goose Bumps! The Science of Fear, opening Friday,

May 31, 2019. This hands-on exhibition was developed by the California Science Center and examines the physiological, neurobiological and sociological aspects of fear through a variety of engaging interactive activities.

Guests will get their hearts pumping and palms sweaty as they face common fears such as the Fear of Animals, the Fear of Electric Shock, Fear of Loud Noises and the Fear of Falling in a series of fun challenges that illustrate how your body and brain work together to respond to danger!

Visitors can explore the facial expressions of fear and other emotions; play the “Freeze Game,” an immersive interactive video installation where you learn how animals survive in their natural environments; and meet Mr. Goose Bumps, a larger than life character that illustrates how the body and brain work together to respond to danger.

Goose Bumps! The Science of Fear is presented by Susan & Kendell Seamans with major support from U.S. Bank and Dennis & Sherril Bambauer. Additional support is provided by Best Western Plus Hilltop Inn/ C.R. Gibbs American Grille, Dutch Bros. Coffee – The Resner Family, and The Blankenberg Family – Shasta Pathology Associates. The exhibition will be on display within the Exploration Hall & Art Gallery at Turtle Bay Exploration Park Museum, May 31 through September 2, 2019. Admission to this exhibition is free for Turtle Bay Members and included with Park admission. Learn more at turtlebay.org.