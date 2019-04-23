Turtle Bay Exploration Park will offer free admission to Kool April Nites attendees on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., thanks to a generous donation from Union Bank.

Turtle Bay received a generous grant of $5,000 from Union Bank, allowing the Park to provide its an annual free admission day during the Kool April Nites car show, held at Redding Civic Auditorium. To gain free admission attendees must have their Kool April Nites ticket with them and present to Turtle Bay guests services.

This special access day allows guests of all ages to experience the Museum, Paul Bunyan’s Forest Camp, Wildlife Woods, the Mill Building, Parrot Playhouse and the Botanical Gardens.

“Union Bank has been a steadfast Community Partner for Turtle Bay and Kool April Nites for more than 15 years! Their support makes it possible for us to open our doors for free and share the incredible resources of Turtle Bay with all of the supporters of Kool April Nites,” says Joanne Crosetti, Development Officer at Turtle Bay Exploration Park. “It’s a terrific partnership that benefits the community in many ways.”

During the Kool April Nites event the Sundial Bridge parking lot will be unavailable. Public parking is available for Turtle Bay guests and volunteers within the west entrance parking lot, located off North Market Street and Arboretum Drive. Guests are advised to wear comfortable walking shoes for the additional commute. Learn more about Turtle Bay’s special access programs by visiting turtlebay.org

About Turtle Bay Exploration Park

Turtle Bay Exploration Park is a fun, non-profit 300-acre gathering place featuring the Sundial Bridge, a museum, forestry & wildlife center, arboretum and botanical gardens. The organization’s mission is to inspire wonder, exploration, and appreciation of our world.